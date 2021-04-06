St. Matthew School fundraiser nets $13,610 for smart boards

A recent fundraiser at St. Matthew School seriously surpassed its $8,000 goal.

Nearly $14,000 was raised through Read-a-thon, an organization that helps students fund school projects while encouraging them to read.

In recent months, school staff wondered how they could come up with $8,000 to fund the purchase of two new smart boards when they randomly received an email about Read-a-thon fundraisers.

The Read-a-thon lasted about three weeks, held in the month of March because of its annual Read Across America celebration.

Through the fundraiser, students set up their own account on the Read-a-thon website, earning incentives for things like creating an account, emailing links to their family members or posting the link to Facebook.

Children that read more than 500 minutes also earned incentives and the top three readers and top three sellers were also recognized. Overall, the school read 68,545 minutes over the course of the Read-a-thon.

Reading sessions were completed in class and students were encouraged to log minutes at home. Family and friends could make donations to the school to encourage their students to read more.