St. Matthew's offers fresh produce pantry

Bellevue locals experiencing food insecurity can find fresh food items through a new local resource.

A drive-thru produce pantry is offered on Wednesday evenings at Bellevue’s St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12330 S. 36th St.

The program is offered through a partnership between St. Matthew’s Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The church groups work with Whispering Roots, an Omaha-area nonprofit dedicated to providing healthy food and nutrition education to economically under-served communities.

Volunteer Barbara Bolter stumbled upon the idea when she approached the Bellevue Housing Department on behalf of the parish’s St. Vincent de Paul Society, seeking resources for someone struggling financially with paying their rent. The conversation progressed, allowing Bolter to learn about Whispering Roots and access to boxed produce for people in need.

“It’s really for people that find themselves food insecure,” said Bolter, who coordinated the partnership. “It’s kind of a grassroots effort through St. Matthew’s, seeing a need, in particular, in our area.”

Bolter said there have been days where they blew through the boxes and others where they had to redistribute to boxes to another parish in Omaha.