State education commissioner expects COVID-19 to be a nuisance this school year

COVID-19 is likely to remain a nuisance for Nebraska schools in the coming school year, according to Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt.

Local school officials should prepare for “some type of wave” similar to what hit schools and communities in the past, Blomstedt said. The biggest impact of the disease could be on staffing, as some schools wrestle with shortages of teachers and substitutes.

Students in Bellevue, Papillion La Vista and Gretna public schools return Aug. 11. Springfield Platteview students return Aug. 17, and most Omaha Public Schools students return Aug. 17-18.

“My thought is the trajectory of the pandemic will go through some type of wave within the school year, similar to that we’ve experienced, whether it hits fall or in the winter,” Blomstedt said. “The primary thing that schools have to prepare for is that there will be cases they’re having to deal with again.”

Nebraska experienced sharp increases in cases in November 2020 and again in January 2022.

The protocols and procedures that schools should follow are well known by now, Blomstedt said. Those are primarily nonpharmaceutical, such as washing hands and staying home when you’re sick.

“I don’t anticipate that there will be mask mandates,” he said. “But I do anticipate there’ll be requests by school districts, school buildings, depending on how much spread they see in a localized scenario, to at least ask people to exercise extra precautions.”

For each county, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sets a “COVID-19 Community Level,” which is a measure of the impact of the disease on health and health care systems.

The level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Levels can be set at low, medium or high.

At the high level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public. As of Friday, Douglas and Sarpy Counties were at the medium level.

At that level, the CDC recommends that people at high risk talk to their doctor about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions. People are encouraged to stay up to date with vaccines and to get tested if they have symptoms.

Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said that, for now, the department is suggesting that schools follow CDC guidance. But he added a caveat.

“All our plans are written in pencil,” he said.

Blomstedt said he hopes that childhood and adult vaccinations in Nebraska will help reduce spread. But he said new variants seem to be popping up with some resistance.

If there are large outbreaks, it will be up to schools to decide whether to stay open or close, just as they’ve done with the flu and other diseases in the past, he said.

“Most likely if we see closures, it’s going to be around staffing,” he said.

He said the state has eliminated some red tape around the certification of local substitutes, so they don’t have to reapply to work in multiple districts.

Blomstedt said the Nebraska Department of Education will continue to offer flexibility on state instructional hours requirements and other operational requirements.