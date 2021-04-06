T-Bird baseball continues to dominate diamonds, home or away

The Thunderbirds have now won seven straight as Bellevue West baseball continues to dominate the diamond behind a deep pitching staff and big bats.
After defeating the rivaled Chieftains last Saturday, the T-birds began the week with a big 16-2 win over Omaha Bryan on March 29. Bellevue West wasted no time grabbing a lead, the T-Birds went up on the Bears 12-0 in just the bottom of the first and cruised to a four and a half inning win. Jaxon Jelkin and Carson Wright led the way for BW with three RBI’s a piece.
The following game against Omaha South on March 31, featured more big bats for Bellevue West as they went on to a 19-8 victory. Despite giving up a season-high eight runs to the Packers, Bellevue West scored at least one run in all seven innings to seal the win. Wright was once again hot at the plate, Wright and Daniel Lester had a team-high four RBI’s a piece.
Bellevue West’s marquee matchup of the week took place on April 2, against a well-respected Creighton Prep squad who entered the contest with only two losses on the season.
For the first time in a few games the T-Birds found themselves in a deficit, albeit a short-lived one, when Prep went on top 1-0 in the top of the first.
The T-Birds high-flying offense continued their hot streak by knocking in three runs in the first, one in the second and two in the third before Prep found an answer in the top of the fourth to make it 6-2 midway through the fourth. Bellevue West tacked on three runs in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the bottom of the sixth for a dominant 12-3 victory of the Jr. Jays.
Senior Gage Allen was the leader at the plate for Bellevue West with two hits and three RBI’s.
Now winners of six in a row, one might think Bellevue West would hit cruise control for their matchup on April 3, against a winless Lincoln Northeast squad but they came to work just like every other day of the week. Lincoln Northeast had a surprising 4-1 lead midway through the third inning but Bellevue West dropped a six-spot to make it 7-4 before running away with a 14-6 home win.
Head coach Jason Shockey and company are now on a seven-game heater in preparation for Wednesday’s matchup with a scrappy Papillion-La Vista Monarch team on their home diamond. The T-Birds only loss this season came at home against Millard North in an extra-inning game that ended 3-1.
Bellevue West is now 9-1 on the regular season with a jaw-dropping run differential of +75. After host PLV on Wednesday, the T-Birds will travel to Roncalli Catholic on Friday and then will host Omaha Burke on Saturday to cap off the weekend,