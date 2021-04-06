T-Bird baseball continues to dominate diamonds, home or away

The Thunderbirds have now won seven straight as Bellevue West baseball continues to dominate the diamond behind a deep pitching staff and big bats.

After defeating the rivaled Chieftains last Saturday, the T-birds began the week with a big 16-2 win over Omaha Bryan on March 29. Bellevue West wasted no time grabbing a lead, the T-Birds went up on the Bears 12-0 in just the bottom of the first and cruised to a four and a half inning win. Jaxon Jelkin and Carson Wright led the way for BW with three RBI’s a piece.

The following game against Omaha South on March 31, featured more big bats for Bellevue West as they went on to a 19-8 victory. Despite giving up a season-high eight runs to the Packers, Bellevue West scored at least one run in all seven innings to seal the win. Wright was once again hot at the plate, Wright and Daniel Lester had a team-high four RBI’s a piece.

Bellevue West’s marquee matchup of the week took place on April 2, against a well-respected Creighton Prep squad who entered the contest with only two losses on the season.

For the first time in a few games the T-Birds found themselves in a deficit, albeit a short-lived one, when Prep went on top 1-0 in the top of the first.