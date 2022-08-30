Teacher's alleged use of racial slur leads to sit-in, disruption at Bellevue West

The alleged used of a racial slur by a teacher prompted a student protest Monday, Aug. 29, at Bellevue West High School.

A spokesperson for Bellevue Public Schools said that extra police officers were called to Bellevue West after the sit-in turned disruptive.

A parent had raised concerns the prior week about the alleged use of the slur by the teacher, saying that their child felt unsafe, BPS communications director Amanda Oliver said. The child was a bystander in a classroom.

"Dad was not OK that the teacher was not being fired immediately," she said.

On Monday, school leaders started hearing that there was going to be a student sit-in over the matter, she said.

Between 30 and 40 students gathered in the school commons instead of going to class, she said. The sit-in was "very peaceful," Oliver said.

At some point, she said, a smaller group of students felt they weren't getting answers or information they wanted.

They began to proceed toward the classroom where the alleged incident took place and began to get "disruptive," she said.

"We ended up, at that point, putting the school into a hold status — not a lockdown, not a lockout — just a hold status where we keep people out of the hallways and just in their classroom," Oliver said.

When a school is placed on"hold," students should remain in their assigned space, and adults are told to lock doors and account for students. Business otherwise proceeds as usual at the school.

Oliver said a school resource officer called for additional law enforcement officers, who assisted in "getting everything calmed down and people to class who were going to go to class."

The hold lasted for about 10 minutes long, she said.

"I think everything was really supportive for the students, to share their voice about their concerns and what they're upset with," she said. "But I would say it definitely transitioned from peaceful to more disruptive. That's when we did the hold."

The district issued a statement saying it "does not condone the use of racial slurs in any manner or environment from students or staff."​

Oliver said school officials confirmed there was a racial slur used in the classroom, but she could not confirm that it was the teacher who said it.

Asked about the teacher's employment status, she said the situation is a personnel matter. The teacher's status was not immediately made public.