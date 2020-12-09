Teen Court celebrates 25 years

A program credited with steering hundreds of teenagers in the right direction was celebrated last month.
Sarpy County Teen Court’s 25th anniversary was recognized in November.
Since 1995, Teen Court has served as a branch of the juvenile diversion program through which offenders who admit to what they did go before a jury of their peers.
“I wanted it to be down to earth and something the students could identify with,” said Rosalyn Trumm, who started the program. “The goal was to get the attention of the defendants so they didn’t break the law again, in the best way possible, and that was through their peers.”
Those peers volunteer for the program, serving as jurors, bailiffs and attorneys to try defendants for misdemeanors like shoplifting, trespassing, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and minor in possession of alcohol or marijuana. High school and middle school students from throughout the Sarpy County and greater Omaha metro community are invited to participate.
“I recruited teenagers as volunteers and trained them with the help of police officers, lawyers, you name it: anyone who could help me educate them on civic duty and the justice system,” Trumm said.
After a few courthouse officials saw a TV program about a successful Teen Court in Texas, Trumm set up the courtroom procedure and worked to train the students involved. At the time, she said the reoffense rate for teenagers dealing with adults was 30% to 35%.
“When we get kids’ attention and they stop breaking the law, everybody benefits,” she said. “Looking back, it was such a rewarding program, probably one of the best things I’ve done outside of having my family,” she said. “The goal was to help teens not break the law and become better people and you can’t lose when you do that. It happens every time they have Teen Court.”
Jurors assign “sentences,” asking defendants to complete alcohol and drug education classes or anger management, write an apology letter or research/reflection paper, complete community service hours, improve their grades and/or join a sport or extracurricular activity.
“It’s effective because it’s coming from their peers who can relate to their situation,” said Leonard Matthias, current Sarpy County Teen Court coordinator.
With nearly 200 student volunteers in 2019 alone, the program has proved its success year after year.
That success was recognized at the Nov. 17 meeting of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meeting, where Trumm and Matthias shared numerous success stories: participants going above and beyond their court-mandated community service hours and defendants coming back to volunteer for the program as judges.
“I kept notes of some of the stories of what the kids did,” Trumm said. “The change was just unreal. That program’s part of my heart. I invested so much in it.
“After the fact, I’d have teenagers come to me who had gone through it and ask if they could be a juror or attorney. I said, ‘As soon as you’re done with your ‘sentence.’ I tried to keep the Teen Court as much a Teen Court as I could. I only interfered once in over 1,000 cases. It was a learning experience for all of them. There was no adult in that jury room.”
