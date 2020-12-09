Teen Court celebrates 25 years

A program credited with steering hundreds of teenagers in the right direction was celebrated last month.

Sarpy County Teen Court’s 25th anniversary was recognized in November.

Since 1995, Teen Court has served as a branch of the juvenile diversion program through which offenders who admit to what they did go before a jury of their peers.

“I wanted it to be down to earth and something the students could identify with,” said Rosalyn Trumm, who started the program. “The goal was to get the attention of the defendants so they didn’t break the law again, in the best way possible, and that was through their peers.”

Those peers volunteer for the program, serving as jurors, bailiffs and attorneys to try defendants for misdemeanors like shoplifting, trespassing, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and minor in possession of alcohol or marijuana. High school and middle school students from throughout the Sarpy County and greater Omaha metro community are invited to participate.

“I recruited teenagers as volunteers and trained them with the help of police officers, lawyers, you name it: anyone who could help me educate them on civic duty and the justice system,” Trumm said.