'The Suicide Squad' breathes new life into DC comic book movies

I always thought the DC comic book movies were average.
Perhaps it was the absence of joy within the universe and the dark color palettes that were present in most DC movies that kept me from actually loving the films.
“The Suicide Squad,” directed by James Gunn, was one of the most entertaining pieces of comic book cinema I have seen in years.
Don’t get me wrong, I love Marvel movies through and through, but the sheer gore and ridiculousness of this film had me enamored from the start.
“The Suicide Squad” is essentially a reboot of the previous 2016 “Suicide Squad” movie and does not require an audience member to watch any previous DC comic book movie to enjoy.
Supervillains Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
Perhaps this ability to jump right in and watch this movie adds to its overall greatness. If someone wanted to thoroughly understand the Marvel Cinematic Universe there are over 20 movies, three TV shows and now, one animated series.
In other words, the MCU is a chore to get into if you are a newcomer to the universe.
It was not a huge ask for me to watch a giant talking shark jump and attack a giant starfish from space.
“The Suicide Squad” has a diverse set of characters that blend well together and makes me want to go out purchase some “Suicide Squad” comics to further explore the lore.
There were two performances that really stood out to me.
Cena, the famous WWE wrestler, established himself as a great character actor in this movie and I can’t wait to see him in the eventual Peacemaker series on HBO Max.
Peacemaker is what would happen if Captain America was allowed to say bad words and bring death and destruction in his wake.
Cena has several moments in the movie where I legitimately laughed out loud.
Another character that piqued my interest was Polka-Dot Man played by David Dastmalchian. Polka-Dot Man is as ridiculous as he sounds and has the ability to use polka-dots to eat away at his enemies.
Dastmalchian does a great job of making me feel bad, and at the same time laugh at the character of Polka-Dot Man. Without giving too much away, in my opinion, Polka-Dot man has the best arc in the entire film.
Overall, Gunn does what no other director has done in the DC comic book line of movies — made the movie fun to watch.
The biggest con to any DC comic book movie is the lack of humor or sense of joy. After most DC films, I feel I need to schedule an appointment with a therapist to go over my feelings.
Gunn injects his style of filmmaking and humor and I am glad to say it transfers well from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
This is a superhero movie that I would keep the kids at home for, just because of the amount of gore and violence present throughout.
I can’t give my rating of the movie before saying that King Shark, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, was an interesting character who I can’t wait to buy in action figures. King Shark is another ridiculous character and I can’t help but laugh at him every scene.
I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn.
“The Suicide Squad” earns a five out of five buckets of popcorn for being an awesome blockbuster movie to end the summer on and for giving me hope for the future of DC movies.