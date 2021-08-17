'The Suicide Squad' breathes new life into DC comic book movies

It was not a huge ask for me to watch a giant talking shark jump and attack a giant starfish from space.

“The Suicide Squad” has a diverse set of characters that blend well together and makes me want to go out purchase some “Suicide Squad” comics to further explore the lore.

There were two performances that really stood out to me.

Cena, the famous WWE wrestler, established himself as a great character actor in this movie and I can’t wait to see him in the eventual Peacemaker series on HBO Max.

Peacemaker is what would happen if Captain America was allowed to say bad words and bring death and destruction in his wake.

Cena has several moments in the movie where I legitimately laughed out loud.

Another character that piqued my interest was Polka-Dot Man played by David Dastmalchian. Polka-Dot Man is as ridiculous as he sounds and has the ability to use polka-dots to eat away at his enemies.

Dastmalchian does a great job of making me feel bad, and at the same time laugh at the character of Polka-Dot Man. Without giving too much away, in my opinion, Polka-Dot man has the best arc in the entire film.