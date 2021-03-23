Treasurer, Assessor, Veterans Services and other county offices moving to new location in April

A handful of county offices, including the Sarpy County Treasurer and Assessor, are set to move in April.

On April 5, the Veterans Service Office and Information Systems department will move into the 1102 Building, located at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion.

Starting April 12, the Treasurer, Assessor and Vehicle Inspection services will be in the 1102 Building.

The 1102 Building is southwest of 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road. The county purchased the building to accommodate construction of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center on the Sarpy County Courthouse Campus.

“With construction on the Correctional Center starting this spring on our main campus, the 1102 Building is a great, easily accessible location for our residents who have business with the county,” said Don Kelly, Chairman of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners.

The Sarpy County Election Commission and Jury Commission moved to the 1102 Building earlier this year. Some offices will remain on the Sarpy County Courthouse Campus, including Administration, Planning & Building, the County Clerk’s Office and all court-related functions including the County Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Clerk of the District Court, County Court Clerk and courtrooms.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.