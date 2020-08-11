You are the owner of this article.
Tree dump open through Friday afternoon in wake of Monday wind storm
Tree dump open through Friday afternoon in wake of Monday wind storm

Tree Dump

The City of Bellevue will have its tree dump open to residents through Friday afternoon.

 Courtesy City of Bellevue

In response to Monday morning's wind storm, the City of Bellevue Public Works Department has opened the city's tree dump effective immediately for residents to drop off tree and brush debris only, according to information provided by Phil Davidson, head of community relations.

The tree dump will remain open during daylight hours through 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The site is located at the old landfill in the area of Cedar Island Road and Rose Lane. The tree dump won’t be manned during this time and the service is open for all city residents to dispose of tree and brush debris; however, commercial dumping isn’t allowed, Davidson said.

Those with any additional questions are encouraged to call the Public Works Department at 402-293-3025.

