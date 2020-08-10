You have permission to edit this article.
Tree Dump open to residents following Monday storm

In response to Monday morning's wind storm, the City of Bellevue Public Works Department has opened the City's Tree Dump effective immediately for citizens to drop off tree and brush debris only.

The Tree Dump will remain open during daylight hours through 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Tree Dump is located at the old landfill site on Cedar Island Road at Rose Lane. The Tree Dump will not be manned during this time and this service is open for all Bellevue residents to dispose of tree and brush debris, however commercial dumping will not be allowed.

For any questions, contact the Public Works Department at 402-293-3025.

