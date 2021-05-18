TreeRush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest creates magical night-climbing experience

“Tree Rush has been especially popular during the pandemic. It provides outdoor recreation and exercise in a socially distanced environment. By immersing people in the natural world, TreeRush gives them a break from being cooped up and worried about the pandemic. Guests wear masks when they are on the ground, but when they are up in the trees, they can take them off to climb. Climbing and ziplining is a healthy way to get exercise and enjoy the natural beauty of Fontenelle Forest.”

Tickets for TreeRush Adventures can be purchased online at TreeRush.com. All tickets are for two-hour climbing sessions that begin after guests gear up and learn to use their climbing gear. General admission prices for the main park range from $39.95 to $47.95 and $11.95 for KidRush. Night climb tickets are $38.

“It has been an exciting spring as we have completed the addition of lights to make it possible to climb into the evening after a hot summer’s day,” Fisher said. “The glowing lights in this beautiful natural setting will give people one more way to experience the outdoors.”

Tree Rush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest is located along the Missouri River just 15 minutes from downtown Omaha off the US 75 Chandler Road Exit in Bellevue. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays now, then daily beginning May 22.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.