TreeRush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest creates magical night-climbing experience

TreeRush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest has added lights for night climbing for its 2021 season.
“We are excited to introduce lights to our park which will make it possible to climb in a magical glow after dark,” said Cristine Fisher, marketing manager for TreeRush Adventures.
The TreeRush Adventures attraction includes a main climbing area for ages seven through adult with a special area called KidRush for ages four through six.
The park includes zip lines, bridges made of cable and rope, and wooden tunnels that are suspended between platforms built around trees and poles.
Guests are outfitted with climbing gear and go through a park briefing and practice before starting their two-hour climbing adventure.
“We pride ourselves on our friendly staff that is trained to help you every step of the way,” Fisher said.
The steps to adventures start from a main tree platform where guests choose from seven aerial trails that are color coded by the level of challenge they offer. Novice climbers start on yellow trails and are soon ready to take on green and blue trails, where the trails become higher, and elements require increased balance, strength and stamina.
“The black trail tests the skills of experts as they muscle through elements, including some that are 55 feet above the forest floor,” Fisher said.
“Tree Rush has been especially popular during the pandemic. It provides outdoor recreation and exercise in a socially distanced environment. By immersing people in the natural world, TreeRush gives them a break from being cooped up and worried about the pandemic. Guests wear masks when they are on the ground, but when they are up in the trees, they can take them off to climb. Climbing and ziplining is a healthy way to get exercise and enjoy the natural beauty of Fontenelle Forest.”
Tickets for TreeRush Adventures can be purchased online at TreeRush.com. All tickets are for two-hour climbing sessions that begin after guests gear up and learn to use their climbing gear. General admission prices for the main park range from $39.95 to $47.95 and $11.95 for KidRush. Night climb tickets are $38.
“It has been an exciting spring as we have completed the addition of lights to make it possible to climb into the evening after a hot summer’s day,” Fisher said. “The glowing lights in this beautiful natural setting will give people one more way to experience the outdoors.”
Tree Rush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest is located along the Missouri River just 15 minutes from downtown Omaha off the US 75 Chandler Road Exit in Bellevue. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays now, then daily beginning May 22.