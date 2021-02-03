Two Bellevue Public Schools alumni are going to the Super Bowl

McMaster moved to Orlando, Florida after graduating college and began to take classes from Orlando Magic dancers.

McMaster said when the Magic cut its dance team and turned into a crew is when she started to look at dancing in Tampa Bay.

This is McMaster’s first year on the Buccaneer cheer squad and she did not expect to appear in the Super Bowl as fast as she did.

“I would say I definitely could see myself having worked hard enough to make a team and hopefully eventually go to the Super Bowl,” McMaster said. “I mean, obviously you can’t pick who’s on your team or your football team.”

“It’s one of those things where you can just feel it in you and you’re meant to do something, you know, it just feels right.”

McMaster said her dad is from Massachusetts and has been an avid Patriots fan his whole life.

“For a while I was a big Patriots fan and then Tom Brady went to the Bucs and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this couldn’t be more perfect,’ because I had already had plans to audition for the Buccaneers, but I didn’t know that I was going to get to dance for Tom Brady’s team,” McMaster said.