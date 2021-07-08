 Skip to main content
Two cases of New York variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Sarpy County
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has confirmed the first two cases of B.1.526 (New York) variant of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction. Both individuals are Sarpy County residents between the ages of 25 and 35 years.

In addition to the New York variant, three other variants have been previously identified in the health jurisdiction: B.1.351 (South Africa), P.1 (Japan/Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (Delta).

As researchers learn more about the COVID-19 variants, it remains as important as ever to continue following public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus in the community.

Unvaccinated people should continue to physically distance themselves from those that live outside of their home, wear face coverings when physical distancing is not feasible, stay home when ill, get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms, and if eligible get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by local regulations or business policies. If experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, self-quarantine and get tested.

Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department will continue to update our community as new information becomes available.

COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in Sarpy and Cass Counties can be found at sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn.

