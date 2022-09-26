Two dead, four injured in crash on Fort Crook Road in Bellevue

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Bellevue Friday evening.

Bellevue police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cornhusker and Fort Crook Roads shortly before 8:15 p.m. for reports of a crash, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda Odyssey was southbound on Fort Crook Road when it ran a red light and struck two cars, a GMC Envoy and a Kia Sorento, both traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Road.

Victor Munoz Garcia, a 30-year-old passenger in the Odyssey, and 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz, the driver of the GMC, were both killed in the crash, according to the police department. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, and Fritz died at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

All three occupants of the Kia Sorento -- Sally Harrington, 38, Ladell Harrington, 46, and an unnamed 16-year-old girl -- along with the driver of the Odyssey, Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, were injured and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

The Sarpy County crash team responded to process the scene. No citations or charges had been issued as of Saturday.