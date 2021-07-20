Union Omaha to face Bellevue University men's soccer team in exhibition

Current USL League One members, Union Omaha, will host an exhibition match against the Bellevue University men’s soccer team at Werner Park on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.
In the regular USL League One season, Union Omaha currently sits at the top of the table, with 22 points over 11 matches and a 6-1-4 record (W-L-D).
Tickets for the exhibition are now available for purchase online at tickets.unionomaha.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 402-738-5100 or in person from Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Ticket prices, for this match only, start at $8.50 plus taxes and fees.
This is the last of two exhibition matches included in the Union Omaha Season Ticket holder package.