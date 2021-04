UNL awards scholarships to Bellevue-area high school students

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has set a record in offering more than 6,100 university-wide scholarships to the 2021 graduating class from Nebraska high schools.

About four out of five admitted resident students have been offered an academic scholarship.

Here’s a description of the scholarships awarded:

Chancellor’s Tuition Scholarships: full tuition for full-time students, with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years, for finalists in nationally recognized scholar competitions.

Chancellor’s Leadership Class Scholarships: one-year awards of $1,000, for students who have excelled academically and in leadership roles in school and community activities.

David Distinguished Tuition Scholarships: $3,500, with the potential for renewal for up to four years, to recognize students for academic merit.

Davis-Chambers Scholarship: minimum of $2,000 (up to full direct cost of attendance) renewable award for talented students with knowledge and experience in diverse communities or backgrounds.

The Husker Study and Stay Scholarship: one-year, $1,200 tuition award plus a four-year, $500 housing credit for students who demonstrate academic promise.