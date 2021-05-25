UNL ROTC members from Bellevue receive military commissions

Eighteen members of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps received military commissions May 7 and May 8.
Eleven cadets in Army ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on May 7, among others.
Two Bellevue residents were among the cadets:
Second Lt. Ryan Cole Martin, Army.
Second Lt. Joshua Liam Wray, Army.
