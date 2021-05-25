 Skip to main content
UNL ROTC members from Bellevue receive military commissions
Eighteen members of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps received military commissions May 7 and May 8.

Eleven cadets in Army ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on May 7, among others.

Two Bellevue residents were among the cadets:

Second Lt. Ryan Cole Martin, Army.

Second Lt. Joshua Liam Wray, Army.

