USL announces multi-year partnership with Bellevue University

“Is was relatively straightforward to form this partnership and it makes really good sense for the players,” Hawkins said. “We’re excited about it, but it’s got some real strong benefits for the players, their families and the staff for USL.”

Bellevue University, aside from additional students will receive several benefits from the partnership.

The United Soccer League will be working with Bellevue University on coursework and curriculum integrations, providing USL guest speakers in the classroom and exploring mentoring and league-based internship opportunities.

“It’s a really nice melding of brands that care about people,” Hawkins said.

Additionally, the two parties plan to collaborate on a number of community-focused initiatives aimed at uplifting underserved individuals and groups.

The league-wide deal expands upon Bellevue University’s existing local partnership with League One club Union Omaha that focuses on providing player and front office educational opportunities and community engagement initiatives.

Hawkins said she is looking forward to understand what will fit best for all members of the “USL family.”