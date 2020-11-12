Veterans Day 2020

VFW Post 10725 Commander Larry Cushing, left, names Dave Dietze 2020 Veteran of the Year. The award was presented to Dietze on Nov. 11 at the annual Veterans Day Dinner at Gretna American Legion Post 216.
Daryl Harrison speaks at Gretna American Legion Post 216's 2020 Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11. Area A Vice Commander with the American Legion Department of Nebraska and President of the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation, Harrison shared his efforts to name Nebraska U.S. 20, Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway.
Photo by Rachel George Loren Foged salutes as Dave Harrig rings a bell in Peterson Park on Nov. 11. The bell ringing was held by Gretna American Legion Post 216 on Veterans Day to celebrate the 75th anniversary of WWII.
The Ralston Legion Post 373 decided to do a scaled down version of its normal Veterans Day celebration. The post conducted its typical 1111 at11, rose the flag and performed a volley of rifles. The legion chaplain also said a prayer.
