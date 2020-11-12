Veterans Day 2020

Veterans Day was celebrated throughout the metro area this year.

Gretna American Legion Post 216 held a small ceremony in Peterson Park in the morning, along with its annual Veterans Day Dinner that evening at the club.

Ralston Legion Post 373 held a scaled down version of its annual festivities.

The La Vista Community Foundation moved its Salute to Veterans to an online format this year. The video can be found here.

American Legion Post 32 in Papillion canceled its activities out of an abundance of caution surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce also canceled its annual Defenders of Freedom parade due to the pandemic.

Find more photos and stories in the Nov. 18 issue of the Gretna Breeze, Ralston Recorder, Papillion Times and Bellevue Leader.