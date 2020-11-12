 Skip to main content
Veterans Day 2020
Veterans Day 2020

  • Updated
Veterans Day was celebrated throughout the metro area this year.

Gretna American Legion Post 216 held a small ceremony in Peterson Park in the morning, along with its annual Veterans Day Dinner that evening at the club.

20201118_gb_vets3.jpg

A gun salute is fired in Peterson Park as part of a Veterans Day ceremony spearheaded by Gretna American Legion Post 216.
20201118_gb_vets1.jpg

Photo by Rachel George Loren Foged salutes as Dave Harrig rings a bell in Peterson Park on Nov. 11. The bell ringing was held by Gretna American Legion Post 216 on Veterans Day to celebrate the 75th anniversary of WWII.
20201118_gb_vets2.jpg

A bell ringing was held Nov. 11 in Peterson Park, recognizing the end of WWII on Veterans Day.
20201118_gb_vets5.jpg

Daryl Harrison speaks at Gretna American Legion Post 216's 2020 Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11. Area A Vice Commander with the American Legion Department of Nebraska and President of the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation, Harrison shared his efforts to name Nebraska U.S. 20, Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway.
20201118_gb_vets6.jpg

VFW Post 10725 Commander Larry Cushing, left, names Dave Dietze 2020 Veteran of the Year. The award was presented to Dietze on Nov. 11 at the annual Veterans Day Dinner at Gretna American Legion Post 216.
20201118_gb_vets8.jpg

Charlotte Pfeffer is recognized for her many years as a member of Gretna American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216.

Ralston Legion Post 373 held a scaled down version of its annual festivities.

20201118_sap_ralstonvets1

The Ralston Legion Post 373 decided to do a scaled down version of its normal Veterans Day celebration. The post conducted its typical 1111 at11, rose the flag and performed a volley of rifles. The legion chaplain also said a prayer.
20201118_sap_ralstonvets2

The Ralston Legion Post 373 decided to do a scaled down version of its normal Veterans Day celebration. The post conducted its typical 1111 at11, rose the flag and performed a volley of rifles. The legion chaplain also said a prayer.

The La Vista Community Foundation moved its Salute to Veterans to an online format this year. The video can be found here.

American Legion Post 32 in Papillion canceled its activities out of an abundance of caution surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce also canceled its annual Defenders of Freedom parade due to the pandemic.

Find more photos and stories in the Nov. 18 issue of the Gretna Breeze, Ralston Recorder, Papillion Times and Bellevue Leader.

