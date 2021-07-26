Volunteers assisting seniors to provide New To Medicare classes

Seniors in Sarpy County will soon have a resource at their disposal to help navigate Medicare.

The resource will be in the form of free workshops provided by the Volunteers Assisting Seniors organization.

The workshops will be held on: Sept. 7, Oct. 5. Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Christian Church North Building, 10100 Cedar Island Drive in Bellevue.

The workshops aim to explain Medicare, to help seniors make informed decisions about their Medicare options.

Mike Carsey is on the board of directors for Volunteers Assisting Seniors and said due to demand in Douglas County for the workshop, a separate location in Sarpy County might be helpful.

"Sometimes we have folks from those counties coming clear into Omaha to 90th and Dodge, to be able to attend these New to Medicare classes," Carsey said.

He said the high demand for the workshops comes from Medicare being complicated at times.

"We try and guide people through the process and then hopefully they'll seek out individual counseling so that we can design a plan specific to their particular needs," Carsey said.