Volunteers place wreaths to remember fallen veterans

Despite near-zero wind chills late Saturday morning, more than a thousand volunteers from across the region came to honor American service members and others laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery.
The annual Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday coordinates the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery with more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
Cars streamed into cemetery in Papillion until no parking remained, then lined Schram Road. Within 15 minutes, every grave had been decorated.
Among the volunteers were members of the Gretna High School football team. The Dragons raised funds to purchase 43 wreaths.
From a modest start 17 years ago laying 105 donated wreaths on veterans’ graves at Omaha’s Forest Lawn Cemetery, Mary Blodgett moved the main local event to the Omaha National Cemetery in 2016.
People are also reading…
Wreaths Across America began in 1992, when Merrill Worcester of Worcester Wreath Co. in Maine donated 5,000 surplus wreaths to decorate headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
Worcester continued the tradition without fanfare until 2005, when social media users took note of a photo of the wreaths set against white marble headstones in snow-covered Arlington.
The viral image prompted civic groups and volunteers to spread the idea across the country. This year, Wreaths Across America expects volunteers to lay 2.65 million wreaths on veterans’ graves at 3,400 cemeteries in all 50 states.
In the Omaha metro area, wreath ceremonies were held at the Old Fort Crook Post Cemetery at Offutt Air Force Base as well as Omaha's Prospect Hill Cemetery and Bohemian Cemetery. About 40 other cemeteries across the state also were slated to host wreath-laying events.
Dozens gathered at the 164-year-old Prospect Hill Cemetery on Saturday, the first time the cemetery was included in the event.
Promised that it was the easiest route, Jimmy Wright, a Navy and Army veteran who had surgery on his Achilles tendon just a week ago, took the new addition at the southeast corner of the cemetery.
But being one of the oldest cemeteries in the city, the graves at Prospect Hill weren’t always easy to find — even in the new addition. Many flat markers were caked in dirt and covered in snow as volunteers got on their hands and knees to uncover the names. Before laying the wreath, they read the name of the veteran out loud as a way to honor their memory.
Wright was accompanied by Sanchia, his German shepherd service dog, who played with a stick as she ran through the cemetery and occasionally helped uncover a snowy grave by digging when instructed. Deb Cappiello, the wife of a veteran and a frequent volunteer at Prospect Hill, joined the team, too.
“This cemetery is a big part of Omaha’s history,” Cappiello said. “And it’s so old that a lot of families of these veterans are gone or have moved away. It’s just the respectful thing to do to honor them.”