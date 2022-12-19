Volunteers place wreaths to remember fallen veterans

Worcester continued the tradition without fanfare until 2005, when social media users took note of a photo of the wreaths set against white marble headstones in snow-covered Arlington.

The viral image prompted civic groups and volunteers to spread the idea across the country. This year, Wreaths Across America expects volunteers to lay 2.65 million wreaths on veterans’ graves at 3,400 cemeteries in all 50 states.

In the Omaha metro area, wreath ceremonies were held at the Old Fort Crook Post Cemetery at Offutt Air Force Base as well as Omaha's Prospect Hill Cemetery and Bohemian Cemetery. About 40 other cemeteries across the state also were slated to host wreath-laying events.

Dozens gathered at the 164-year-old Prospect Hill Cemetery on Saturday, the first time the cemetery was included in the event.