Wake Robin's new principal excited to return to home state

Traci Costlow has returned to Nebraska to take on her new role as Wake Robin’s principal.

Costlow, who graduated high school in Plattsmouth, said she’s happy to return to the area to run the school.

In Costlow’s 19 years in education, 16 have been in administration. She’s been a principal or assistant principal in pre-K through 12th grade.

Before coming back to Nebraska, Costlow went to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, where she received her undergraduate degree.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Costlow said it’s important to be in constant communication with families.

“I want to build relationships and keep all of our students and families healthy and well so we can be here together,” she said. “I’m doing daily recorded announcements so the kids can see me without my mask. We want the kids to still think school is a great place to be and it’s fun.”

Though she’s new to the community, Costlow said she already enjoys what Bellevue has to offer.