Woman’s Club Thanks Community

We are extremely grateful to live in a community where there are so many generous people.
Although our spring luncheon fundraiser was cancelled due to COVID-19, many guests and club members donated the cost of their luncheon to the club.
The donations from the following businesses and individuals enabled us to give grants to eight Bellevue non-profits. You truly made a difference for our community:
- Bellevue University
- Twin City Masonry
- Great Western Bank
- Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel
- NuTrends
- Erwin’s Jewelers
- Freeman Company
- Honda Cars of Bellevue
- Hoogeveen Chiropractic
- Anne Keene
- Silverstone Asset Management
- Tagge, Rutherford Financial Group
- Lisa Fricke
- Fraternal Order of Eagles
- Hunter Enterprise
- Steve’s Floor Covering
- Dick Rupert Insurance Agency
