 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yoga in the Forest back at Fontenelle

Yoga in the Forest back at Fontenelle

Only $5 for 5 months

Yoga in the Forest has returned at Fontenelle Forest.

The program runs Sunday mornings from 8:15 to 9 a.m. Yoga will take place outside on Dennis Plaza when the weather allows. During the colder months, it will be moved inside into the Forest Room.

Classes will include breathwork, gentle postures and final relaxation. Visitors must bring their own mats, water and any other items.

Masks are required to enter the Nature Center and are recommended for socializing before and after class. Visitors will be asked to place their mats 6-feet away from one another. Class size is limited to 20 participants. Pre-registration is required. The program is free for members and $20 for non-members.

To learn more or register, visit facebook.com/events/2575252989390865.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Citizens Police Academy offers hands-on experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert