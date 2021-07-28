Chieftain wrestler impresses at Fargo national wrestling tourney

Garrett Grice, soon to be senior at Bellevue East, recently competed in the 2021 US Marine Corps 16U and Junior National Championship wrestling tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, and came home with sixth place in the 132 pounds junior freestyle bracket.

The tournament began on July 17 and ran through Friday. Grice was fortunate enough to receive a first-round bye in the 147-man bracket. His first match came via a 10-0 victory over a wrestler from Utah.

In fact, Grice didn’t give up a single point on the mat until his matchup in the round of 16 against a scrappy wrestler from Ohio. Despite giving up seven points, Grice still went on to advance to the quarterfinals with a clutch 10-7 victory.

After winning five matches in a row, Grice was slated for a match in the semi-finals against Emilio Ysaguirre Jr. of Arizona. Unfortunately for Grice, he was battling an injured hand during the contest and ultimately forced him to an injury default loss in the semis.

Following the sixth-place in the national spotlight, Grice was then nominated for the Boys Wrestling Athlete of the Year award by USA Today. The inaugural USA Today high school sports awards show is slated for August 5 and will be hosted by former New York Giant Michael Strahan and recent super bowl champ, Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski.

