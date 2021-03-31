Chieftains offense struggles on the pitch, start season 1-4

Bellevue East’s men’s varsity soccer team has struggled thus far in 2021, winning only one of their first five games to open the season.

The Chieftains’ sole win came against Roncalli Catholic on March 24, in a 5-1 blowout but before that Bellevue East had lost three in a row without scoring a single goal. Their first three losses came at the hands of Millard West, Papillion-La Vista South and Kearney, the Chieftains were outscored 8-0 throughout their first three games of the year.

Wednesday’s affair proved to be much different for Bellevue East, senior Dige Dige was able to capture the team’s first goal of the year in the first few minutes of the match.

After breaking the seal early on, the Chieftains were able to dominate the pitch on Wednesday wire to wire. Dige scored another goal minutes after his first and Bellevue East was able to coast to a 5-1 win, their first of the year.

Riding high after their first win, Bellevue East then played host to Omaha Burke the following day on March 25.

The Chieftains fell back into their offensive woes as Burke shut them out on their home pitch for a 3-0 victory.

Bellevue East now will play host to a struggling Omaha North team on Wednesday, Mar 31, in hopes of finding their second regular season win.

