Comparing Gretna, Kansas with Gretna, Nebraska

Many people in Gretna, Nebraska, are completely unaware that there is an unincorporated town in far northern Kansas, called Gretna, Kansas.

I know because my late father, John William “Bill” Marples, was born there in August 1910. His father, John Marples, bought 160 acres in 1898 (acquiring more substantial nearby acreages, later, in his heyday.) At their zenith, my grandparents, John Marples and his wife Dora (White) Marples (1891–1977) owned slightly more than 3,000 acres, in an era of time when that was a lot of farm ground.

That is especially striking, since it was in a day and age when most farmers (including my grandfather, John) used walk-behind plows and cultivators with either a horse or a mule. My granddad could even give the mules vocal commands such as “gee” meaning “turn left”; “haw” meaning “turn right”, word “whoa” meaning “stop”, and I can’t remember his word for the mules to back up, but they could and did. My granddad wouldn’t even have to be seated in the wagon holding the reins, since he had those mules trained so perfectly. I have seen a few other men who could do that, but not many people can do it.