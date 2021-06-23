 Skip to main content
Damask roses have immense, diverse value
My family in Papillion love roses. I know I do. One variety that is difficult to grow there — but can be done — is the rosa damascena or damask rose. Damascena rosa is mainly cultivated in Iran, Bulgaria, Turkey and Morocco.

On a lark, I wrote to Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, located in Isfahan, Iran, and got information back. It was my first (probably my only) time to get literature out of Iran.

The damask rose’s uses include luxury perfumes, medicine —everything ranging from rose hips with high concentration of vitamin C to anti-cancer and anti-HIV properties — in aromatherapy and as incense. Damask roses scattered at weddings ensured a happy marriage and symbols of love and purity.

Strikingly, in Iran and India, Damask rose oil is prepared in copper alembic stills. The rose petals are dried, then steamed.

The monk Rosenkreutz observed this circa 1478: Merchants actually traded rose oil for equal weight in gold. Their techniques of production have been handed down, totally unchanged from ancient times, literally moistened flour-dough is used as a makeshift sealant on stills to prevent leakage or explosions.

Damask roses have value.

JAMES A. MARPLES

LONGVIEW, TEXAS

