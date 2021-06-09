Dragon football duo represents Gretna in the 63rd Nebraska Shrine Bowl

The 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl took place this past weekend at Foster Field in Kearney, Nebraska, where the North team ended up defeating the South team 10-3 in a hard-nosed game.

The Gretna Dragons featured two seniors on the North team roster, wideout Trevor Marshall and offensive lineman Arian Garcia. The talented duo helped lead their squad to a gritty victory on Saturday night, June 5.

Marshall stands 6 feet, 2 inches and features well-rounded athletic ability and decent speed given his 210 pound frame. Garcia’s measurables were listed at 6 feet, 1 inch and 310 pounds as the powerful offensive lineman helped carve lanes for his tailbacks in the all-star game.

The North team also featured Gretna’s head coach as part of their coaching staff. Mike Kayl was selected to be an assistant for the 10-3 victory. North was led by head coach Kurt Frenzen from Columbus Lakeview. Frenzen has more than 20 years of head coaching experience.

The all-star contest, as entertaining as it may be, stands for a better cause than just showcasing student-athletes. All proceeds from the annual all-star game benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

