Dragon football players excel and win mid-week 7-on-7 tourney championship

The Gretna Dragons featured a team of skill players in an 11-team 7-on-7 varsity football tournament on Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17, at Omaha Benson High School and put other Metro programs on notice.
After going just 1-2 in seed play on Wednesday, the tenth-seeded Dragons’ 7-on-7 squad were slated to play a scrappy Hastings team in the play-in round on a very hot Thursday afternoon. With temperatures reaching around 105 degrees, tensions were high between Gretna and Hastings as things went down to the wire.
The Dragons were seemingly unstoppable on offense, everything was clicking as head coach Mike Kayl and company dialed up the right play almost every time. Gretna’s defense also came in clutch for Kayl and company -- defensive back Connor Edwards picked off a crucial pass in the end zone to seal a big-time win for the Dragons. Despite a punch being thrown from the Hastings’ side down the stretch, Gretna maintained their composure and went on to play another game.
Their next matchup of the tournament, against Omaha Northwest’s squad, also yielded positive results. Gretna kept all their momentum from game one and cruised through game two with rhythmic offense and timely defense. Wideout TJ Silliman showed off his speed and route-running throughout the afternoon with a couple of nice open-field catches and runs to help propel Gretna to the championship round against Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
With no extra points in a 7-on-7 game, all teams are forced to go for two-point conversions after scoring. This is where Lewis Central ran into trouble against the stout Dragon defense. With about six minutes left in the contest, Gretna came up with a huge two-point stop to maintain the lead and, after another successful drive, went on to extend the lead with little time remaining.
The Dragons beat the Titans to win the 11-team 7-on-7 tournament that featured Metro powerhouses such as Bellevue West, Creighton Prep and Omaha Burke. Coach Kayl and company look to finally break the Class A state tournament barrier in search of their first-ever berth this upcoming season.