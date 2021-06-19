Dragon football players excel and win mid-week 7-on-7 tourney championship

The Gretna Dragons featured a team of skill players in an 11-team 7-on-7 varsity football tournament on Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17, at Omaha Benson High School and put other Metro programs on notice.

After going just 1-2 in seed play on Wednesday, the tenth-seeded Dragons’ 7-on-7 squad were slated to play a scrappy Hastings team in the play-in round on a very hot Thursday afternoon. With temperatures reaching around 105 degrees, tensions were high between Gretna and Hastings as things went down to the wire.

The Dragons were seemingly unstoppable on offense, everything was clicking as head coach Mike Kayl and company dialed up the right play almost every time. Gretna’s defense also came in clutch for Kayl and company -- defensive back Connor Edwards picked off a crucial pass in the end zone to seal a big-time win for the Dragons. Despite a punch being thrown from the Hastings’ side down the stretch, Gretna maintained their composure and went on to play another game.