Dragons celebrate senior night in winning fashion

Gretna’s varsity girls basketball team won both games over the weekend, defeating the Benson Bunnies on Friday, Feb 5, and the Millard West Wildcats on Saturday, Feb 6.

As the postseason approaches the Dragons seem to be heating up at the right time. Despite losing to a good Omaha Central team last weekend, Gretna has won four of their last five and are currently on a two-game win streak.

Friday night’s contest against Benson was a well-rounded victory, holding the Bunnies scoreless during the third quarter and a mere 23 total points. Grace Huntwork, who ranks first in the varsity girls Class A three-point percentage shooting 49% from distance, led the way with 15 points and two rebounds. Avery Kallman also dropped 11 points, three boards and one assist in the 36-23 win.

The Dragons came back home for a Saturday night clash against the Millard West Wildcats and emerged with nail-biting 43-40 victory on senior night. Despite being down at halftime, Gretna’s monster third quarter pole-vaulted them back into the lead 33-27 before barely edging out the Cats in the fourth quarter. Kallman and company shot an impressive 43$ from three as a team and the Dragons featured seven different scorers on the evening.

Gretna now turns to Tues, Feb 9, as they look to improve their 10-7 recond on the road against a struggling Omaha North Vikings team.

