Dragons close out season with big win over Lincoln High
gretna mbb for 3

Gretna’s Alex Wilcoxson (green #24) pulls up for an open three-pointer in Friday night’s game against Omaha Westside on Feb 19.

 Justin Kies

After losing a tough one to Omaha Westside on Friday, Feb 19, the Gretna Dragons were able to bounce back with a win for their regular season finale at home against Lincoln High on Saturday, Feb 20.

Gretna’s weekend action began with a game against an overwhelming Omaha Westside team on Friday night. The Dragons struggled to shoot well from the field and only managed single-digit scoring in all three first quarters. With little-to-no scoring from the Dragons, Westside was able to cruise to a 22-point victory 59-37.

Now on a two-game losing streak entering Saturday night, the Dragons needed a win to end the season on a high-note. Contrary to the night before, Gretna shot the ball much better and had a 15-8 lead over Lincoln High heading into the second quarter. Defense would be the key for the Dragons on Saturday as Lincoln High was never able to crawl back into it, Gretna went on to win 60-40.

Ending the regular season with a win, Gretna finished the season with a 11-9 record before postseason action begins. The Dragons are projected to be a #2 seed in their bracket of the district tournament.

