Dragons' varsity baseball team's mid-season woes continue

After suffering a big loss PLVS earlier in the week, the Gretna Dragons varsity baseball team participated in the 2021 Metro conference tournament with a first round matchup against Millard West last Thursday, April 15.

The Dragons’ loss to the Titans came on Tuesday, April 13, when Papillion-La Vista South exploded for runs in every single inning except the first, with eight runs in the sixth, to cruise to a 19-4 victory. Jackson Shelburne got the start for Gretna that day and went for four innings and allowed five earned runs on seven hits and four walks alongside four K’s.

Gretna’s next game was their first round matchup of the Metro conference tournament against the Millard West Wildcats. In a much more defensively-clean game, the Dragons held Millard West’s powerful offense to six runs on only three hits. The Wildcats only hit .150 as a team but Gretna’s offense was still on spring break and the Dragons hit a mere .087 as a team with only two hits. Hudson Hart did most of the work on the mound for Gretna with 4.1 innings pitched, six earned runs allowed on six hits and six walks alongside five strikeouts but the Dragons fell short in a 6-1 loss.