East picks up much-needed win over Millard Sox Gold

After a couple days off following the Battle of Omaha tournament, the Hike Real Estate-sponsored Bellevue East varsity legion squad snagged an authoritative 6-1 win over the Millard Sox Gold last Wednesday, June 30.

The Millard Sox were first to draw blood at Westgate Field on Wednesday night as the Gold seniors were able to plate one run in the bottom of the first off a fielder’s choice. Hike Real Estate would remain scoreless for the first three innings but the fourth inning was prosperous for the Chieftains.

Bellevue East got things rolling after Jason Bishop was hit by a pitch and, after a few more wild pitches, pinch-runner Jacob Perrin went from first to home for the Chieftains’ first run of the game. Blake Urwin kept the momentum alive as he doubled with a line drive to left field, scoring teammate AJ Lucas for their first lead of the game 2-1.

The fourth inning would eventually come to an end with a 3-1 Chieftain lead, but Millard Sox Gold had no answers for the rest of the game. Hike Real Estate added one run in the fifth and two more in the seventh for a complete, well-rounded performance and a 6-1 win.

Urwin was fantastic on the mound as he tossed a complete game and gave up zero earned runs and one hit alongside five strikeouts, Urwin also had two hits, and two RBI. Head coach Ian DeLaet and company will look to stay hot and string a few wins together despite a relaxing holiday weekend.

