Former Dragon soccer star has hot start with Huskers
Former Gretna Dragon Sarah Weber (No. 24, facing) hugs her teammate after a win in the 2020-21 NSAA Class A state tournament during her senior year.

 Photo by Justin Kies

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s soccer team managed to keep top local talent in-state with their most recent recruiting class as former Gretna Dragon Sarah Weber has already made a huge impact on the pitch.

Weber was most recently part of one of the most talented women’s soccer clubs the state of Nebraska has ever seen after Gretna won the NSAA Class A state championship with a 21-1 record. The former Dragon netted nearly 50 goals her senior season and has taken her offensive abilities to the collegiate level seamlessly.

Even though the Huskers have yet to play a regular season match in the 2021 season, their two exhibition matches have been won in blowout fashion with Weber’s help. Their first match was against the South Dakota Coyotes last Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Lincoln. The Huskers got off to a somewhat slow start but led one-nil at halftime.

The last 45 minutes, however, would be all Huskers. Weber got things started with her first career college goal in the 57th minute to go up 2-0 and then scored again in the 68th minute to make it 4-0. Nebraska wound up winning 5-0 as Weber scored her first two college goals in her very first match.

Weber and company kept their offensive momentum rolling into their next exhibition against North Dakota State as they would blow out the Bison 8-0. Weber once again stuffed the stat sheet and finished with one goal and two assists on four shots as the Huskers out-shot the Bison 35-0.

Nebraska’s slated to begin their 2021 regular season with an upcoming match against Western Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 19, in Lincoln. Keep an eye on Weber as the young playmaker continues to develop at the collegiate level, she will be a key part in the Husker’s upcoming season.

