Former Titan soccer player shining at collegiate level

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln women’s soccer team’s 2021 recruiting class managed to keep some of the top local talent in-state and it’s already paid off as recent Papillion-La Vista South grad Allison Napora has produced early.

Napora is coming off a spectacular senior season for the Titans as she transitions into playing at the collegiate level for the Huskers. Despite battling a serious injury, she finished her high school career with a team-high 18 goals in only 10 games during the 2020–2021 season.

Although Nebraska has yet to play a regular season match in the 2021 season, their first two exhibition games featured Napora and the Cornhuskers dominating their competition. Their first match took place last Wednesday, Aug. 11, when the South Dakota Coyotes came to Lincoln.

Napora and the Huskers only held a one-nil lead at half but found an abundance of opportunities in the second period. After out-shooting the Coyotes 12-1 in the final 45 minutes, they ran away with a 5-0 shutout win. Napora joined the Huskers’ goal party in the 82nd minute of the match with her first career college goal after slipping one past the goalkeeper.