Gretna baseball teams host awards banquet prior to legion postseason tourney

The Gretna Dragons legion baseball teams hosted its first annual baseball banquet July 14 and handed out regular season awards to players before their varsity legion team competed in the postseason tournament beginning Friday in Norfolk.

Following the finale win of their regular season, the Dragons began their legion postseason with a matchup against a scrappy Columbus team on the road. Gretna’s Brayden Chaney got the start on the mound and tossed a complete seven-inning, shutout game and gave up only five hits alongside eight strikeouts. Rusty Wortman and Jackson Shelburne set the tone at the plate with two RBI a piece as the Dragons cruised to a 5-0 victory.

Gretna’s game two of the Norfolk area tournament was against Fremont on Sunday night. The Dragons edged out a gritty 7-6 win behind Wortman’s team-high two hits and three RBI. Shelburne, Wortman and Chuck Thomas all combined for seven innings of work on the mound with three earned runs and seven strikeouts.