Gretna boy’s soccer impressing early, 5-0 to start season

The Gretna Dragons men’s varsity soccer team has begun the 2021 season on an absolute tear, winning their first five games of the season while only giving up a total of only one goal.

After going 3-0 against Columbus, Scotus and Omaha Bryan, the Dragons traveled to Bellevue West’s pitch on Thursday, March 25, and left with a massive 4-0 victory. Despite being tied 0-0 at half, the Dragons exploded in the second half with goals from Carter Hinman, Cedar Moyer, Daniel Freitas and Michael Stuckenholtz. Junior Alec Sharff was the winning goalkeeper after shutting out the T-Birds.

Gretna’s next match was against the Millard West Wildcats on Saturday, March 27, in a smooth 2-0 victory. The Dragons were able to jump on the Wildcats in the first half off the legs of Hinman and Stuckenholtz to stay undefeated with another win at home. Scharff was again the winning goalie in net.

The Dragons have been known for their soccer program and this year seems no different as pre-season polls were fairly accurate regarding Gretna’s high status. The Dragons look to stay undefeated as they will host a 4-2 Papillion-La Vista squad on Monday night, March 29. Their following match will take place on Thursday, April 1, against a scrappy Omaha Central squad.

