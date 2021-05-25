Gretna boys and girls track and field teams place in 2021 state meet

Both the Dragons’ girls and boys varsity track and field team competed and placed in this past week’s NSAA Class A state meet at Omaha Burke stadium on Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20.
The results below will first be organized by boys and girls events, followed by name, place and the athletes’ time posted. As most like to say, ladies come first.
Girls 200m prelims: senior Alayne Heisler, 15th place (26.78 seconds).
Girls 400m prelims: freshman Brooke Rose, fifth place (PR 59.00”)
Girls 400m finals: Rose, fifth place (59.81”).
Girls 1600m finals: junior Isabella Bricker, 13th place (PR 5:24.51).
Girls 100m hurdles — 33” prelims: junior Addison Webster, sixth place (PR 15.34 seconds).
Girls 100m hurdles — 33” finals: Webster, fifth place (15.52”).
Girls 4x400 relay: Erin Hildebrand, Kristen Walters, Madeline Wieczorek and Rose, ninth place (4:08.39).
Girls discus: junior Sidney Reimer, 24th place (83’02”).
Girls pole vault: freshman Tayler Evans, fourth place (10’6”).
Girls triple jump: sophomore Alyse Wiseman, 11th place (34’ 5”).
The boys results will follow the same format: event followed by name, place and the final time recorded.
Boys 100m prelims: junior Dominic Sedlacek, sixth place (10.92 seconds), senior Jared Nicholas, 21st place (11.30”).
Boys 100m finals: Sedlacek, sixth place (PR 10.91”).
Boys 200m prelims: senior Trevor Marshall, fifth place (22.12”), Sedlacek, 10th place (22.51”), Nicholas, 17th place (23.08”).
Boys 200m finals: Marshall, fourth place (22.21”).
Boys 1600m finals: senior Cade Suing, 13th place (4:30.13), junior Colby Erdkamp was disqualified.
Boys 3200m finals: Erdkamp, fifth place (PR 9:25.29), Suing, eighth place (9:41.55), junior Evan Liewer, 11th place (9:45.68).
Boys 110m hurdles — 39” prelims: junior Noah Smith, eighth place (15.54 seconds).
Boys 110m hurdles — 39” finals: Smith, seventh place (15.48”).
Boys 300m hurdles — 36” prelims: senior Andrew Pick, sixth place (41.50”).
Boys 4x100 relay: Nicholas, Marshall, Jayden Sobotka and Sedlacek, seventh place (43.38 seconds).
Boys 4x400 relay: Jackson Alexander, Pick, Peyton Taylor and Marshall, eighth place (3:27.61).
Boys 4x800 relay: Erdkamp, Brayden Moore, Abdul Malik Rahmanzai and Kale Edmonds, 15th place (8:19.92).
Boys shot put: senior Arian Garcia, 14th place (49’6.25”), senior Tanner Hall, 23rd place (46’4”).
Boys high jump: Marshall, third place (6’8”).
Boys pole vault: junior Chase Gonsier, 16th place (12’).
Boys triple jump: junior Clayton Kelly, 13th place (PR 42’3.5”).
The Gretna girls’ team finished in 18th place overall after posting 13 points while the boys’ team finished in the top-10 in eighth place with 30 points. Congratulations to all athletes and coaches that were able to represent the Gretna Dragons in this year’s state track and field meet.