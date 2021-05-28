Gretna boys place top-five finish in 2021 class A state golf championship

The Gretna Dragons’ boys varsity golf team notched a top-five finish at the 2021 NSAA Class A state golf championship at Norfolk Country Club, placing fourth overall after two rounds of golf on Tuesday, May 25, and Wednesday, May 26.

The Dragons’ golf team was led by head coach Scott Boehler and assistant coach Kyle Slusher and was composed of seniors Colton Stock and Christopher Atkinson, juniors Parker Jones and Nolan Johnson and freshman Beau Petersen.

All players had an exceptional first round, as Gretna was in third place following the first 18 holes on Tuesday. Atkinson and Stock led the way after round one, both shot a 76 for three over par, Petersen and Jones both shot 79 and Johnson finished with an 82. The Dragons’ score of 310 after the first round followed only Creighton Prep and Lincoln Pius X.

Despite shooting fairly well on the first day, assistant coach Slusher and company were unsatisfied and wanted to come back even better for their final round of the spring season.

“We got some ground to make up and I think we can make some headway here today off a good start,” said coach Slusher said ahead of the final round. “We had a couple holes that really got us yesterday and we have a gameplan, it’s good weather, so the scores should be low again today.”