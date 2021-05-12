Gretna boys’ soccer has huge comeback to grant state tournament berth

The Gretna boys varsity soccer team prevailed through the A-3 district tournament after defeating Fremont in the semifinals on May 4, and then beating Omaha Bryan on May 6, for a berth in the 2021 Class A state tournament starting on Tuesday.

The boys’ first-round matchup against the Fremont Tigers was a close one, but the Dragons scored the sole goal in the first period to grant a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Fremont still had some gas, in the tank as they were able to find the back of the net in the second half. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Gretna’s offense remained on-point and notched a late goal to win 2-1.

Senior Cedar Moyer and junior Joey Burns scored the Dragons’ two goals on the night and Carter Hinman had one assist.

Gretna’s following game was against Omaha Bryan for the A-3 district championship and had a state tournament berth on the line. Bryan was the first to draw blood, taking an early 1-0 lead. The Bears then capitalized on defensive miscommunication to take a 2-0 lead mid-way through the first period.