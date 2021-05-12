Gretna boys’ soccer has huge comeback to grant state tournament berth

The Gretna boys varsity soccer team prevailed through the A-3 district tournament after defeating Fremont in the semifinals on May 4, and then beating Omaha Bryan on May 6, for a berth in the 2021 Class A state tournament starting on Tuesday.
The boys’ first-round matchup against the Fremont Tigers was a close one, but the Dragons scored the sole goal in the first period to grant a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
Fremont still had some gas, in the tank as they were able to find the back of the net in the second half. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Gretna’s offense remained on-point and notched a late goal to win 2-1.
Senior Cedar Moyer and junior Joey Burns scored the Dragons’ two goals on the night and Carter Hinman had one assist.
Gretna’s following game was against Omaha Bryan for the A-3 district championship and had a state tournament berth on the line. Bryan was the first to draw blood, taking an early 1-0 lead. The Bears then capitalized on defensive miscommunication to take a 2-0 lead mid-way through the first period.
Brett Perkins finally broke the ice for Gretna as he found the back of the net for the Dragons just minutes later to make it 2-1. The Bears had an answer and made it 3-1 before Patrick Long managed to find the upper-back of the net as he nailed a goal from about 30 yards out to make it 3-2 with eight minutes remaining in the first period.
Moments later, “Patchy” Long capitalized on yet another beautiful set-up. Long stroked another ball to score back-to-back goals with time deluding to force a 3-3 tie before intermission.
The second half was all Dragons as the defensive front stalled any opposing offense behind Perkins’ second goal of the night.
Carter Hinman also notched a goal for the Dragons as their improbable comeback from down 3-1 led to a 5-3 district championship win and state tournament berth.
The Dragons are now riding a two-game win streak, winning three of their last four, prior to the upcoming state tournament.
Gretna is listed as the No. 3 seed behind No. 2 Omaha South and the undefeated No. 1 Lincoln Southwest Silverhawks. Their first-round state tournament matchup was slated for Tuesday in a win-or-go-home matchup against Lincoln Southwest at 1 p.m.
The Dragons are in search of their first ever Class A varsity boys soccer championship.