Gretna boys soccer one win shy of first-ever Class A finals appearance

The Gretna boys varsity soccer team’s season has officially ended after a 2021 NSAA Class A state tournament semifinal loss to Omaha South on Saturday, May 15.

The Dragons entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed, behind only No. 2 Omaha South and No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, but Gretna looked very dangerous in their first-round matchup against Lincoln Southeast after winning 5-0.

Gretna’s quarterfinals matchup against the Knights was on Tuesday, May 11, in what began as a slow-moving match before Carter Hinman found the back of the net with about 10 minutes left in the first period. The Knights would hold off the highly-touted Gretna offense for the rest of the period for a 1-0 halftime score.

Now with a slight lead, Gretna began to put their offensive arsenal on full-display. Gretna’s Patrick Long, a Midland University commit, put the Dragons up 2-0 early in the second period. Lincoln Southeast began to get more aggressive but that only allowed more opportunities for Gretna.

The Dragons got another goal off a corner kick to lead 3-0 and then Hinman scored for the second time to extend the lead to four. Joseph Burns also added a late goal for the Dragons off a header to cruise to a 5-0 victory in Gretna’s first-ever Class A state tournament appearance.