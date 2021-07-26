Gretna cruising through state tourney winner’s bracket

The varsity legion baseball team from Gretna has began the 2021 Nebraska American Legion Class A American Division Playoffs with two giant wins, one over Bellevue West on Saturday, and one over Papillion-La Vista South on Sunday.

Gretna drew a tough first round matchup against one of the state’s top teams in Bellevue West but that didn’t phase the Dragons. Gretna plated one run in the bottom of the first before exploding for six runs in the bottom of the second for an early 7-0 lead.

Bellevue West finally got one back in the top of the third but the Dragons cruised to an 11-1 victory behind the pitching of Jackson Shelburne and Brayden Chaney who combined for five innings, five strikeouts and only one earned run. Mick Huber and Rusty Wortman led the way at the plate for Gretna, they combined for five of the Dragon’s eight hits and five RBI.

After advancing in the winner’s bracket, game two of the state tournament was slated for Sunday evening against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans. Gretna once again got on top early with a 2-0 lead after the first inning but timely hitting from the Titans knotted the game 2-2 after three.