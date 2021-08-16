 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gretna Days Inner Tube Races results
0 comments

Gretna Days Inner Tube Races results

The annual Gretna Days Inner Tube Races — sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council # 10047 from the St Patricks Parish in Gretna — were held Aug. 1 at Gretna City Pool.

Tubes were again provided by longtime sponsor Gretna Gas & Lube.

Races were offered for all ages, children through adults. Free refreshments were provided for all participants with prizes awarded to first and second place finishers in each heat.

“As always we want to thank Rich Braesch with Gretna Gas & Lube for providing the tubes,” said Chris Lingbloom with the Knight of Columbus. “Gretna Gas & Lube has been outstanding in supporting the event over the years.

“Also, thank you to the pool staff at the Gretna Public Pool for the use of their facility and their invaluable help in organizing, assisting and cheering on the contestants. Last, but not least, thank you to members of the Knights of Columbus who helped organize and officiate the races.”

A total of 47 swimmers competed. Here are the results:

Under 6 years old

Girls: 1st — No entries.

Boys: 1st — Landry Nielsen; 2nd — No entry.

6 to 7 years old

Girls: 1st — Makayla Helley; 2nd — Millie Grebe.

Boys: 1st — Graham Nielsen; 2nd — No entry.

8 to 9 years old

Girls: 1st — Finley Yongton; 2nd — Olivia Rossman.

Boys: 1st — Gavin Jansen; 2nd — Graham Jansen.

10 to 11 years old

Girls: 1st — Jolie Daugherty; 2nd — Clair Luthi.

Boys: 1st — Thomas Wilcoxson; 2nd — Austin Zeleny.

12 to 13 years old

Girls: 1st — Koco Jansen; 2nd — Jaelyn Dillingham.

Boys: 1st — Carson Dicken ; 2nd — Kameron Rome.

Teens (over 13 years old)

Girls: 1st — No entries.

Boys: 1st — Sam Mahin; 2nd — Logan Keuntze.

Adults

Ladies: 1st — Kathy Bartsch; 2nd — Mayme Patnaude.

Men: 1st — Terry Johnson; 2nd — Matt Patnaude.

Lifeguards

Ladies: 1st — Giavanna Lofberg; 2nd — Joelle Scheziak.

Men:1st — Mickael Liermann; 2nd — Connor Wenetka.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert