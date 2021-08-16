Gretna Days Inner Tube Races results

The annual Gretna Days Inner Tube Races — sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council # 10047 from the St Patricks Parish in Gretna — were held Aug. 1 at Gretna City Pool.

Tubes were again provided by longtime sponsor Gretna Gas & Lube.

Races were offered for all ages, children through adults. Free refreshments were provided for all participants with prizes awarded to first and second place finishers in each heat.

“As always we want to thank Rich Braesch with Gretna Gas & Lube for providing the tubes,” said Chris Lingbloom with the Knight of Columbus. “Gretna Gas & Lube has been outstanding in supporting the event over the years.

“Also, thank you to the pool staff at the Gretna Public Pool for the use of their facility and their invaluable help in organizing, assisting and cheering on the contestants. Last, but not least, thank you to members of the Knights of Columbus who helped organize and officiate the races.”

A total of 47 swimmers competed. Here are the results:

Under 6 years old

Girls: 1st — No entries.

Boys: 1st — Landry Nielsen; 2nd — No entry.

6 to 7 years old