Gretna Dragons' district track results

The Gretna boys and girls varsity track teams competed in the A-4 district track meet against six other high schools on Wednesday, May 12, with the boys finishing in first place and the girls in fourth.

Below are the results from the A-4 district meet and they are organized by event, name and place of finish.

100 meter boys finals: Dominic Sedlacek finished in third place and Jared Nicholas, with a personal record, in fourth.

100 meter girls finals: Alayne Heisler was the sole Dragon placer in fifth.

200 meter boys finals: Trevor Marshall placed first, Sedlacek second and Nicholas in third.

200 meter girls finals: Heisler finished third and Leah Heck finished in seventh.

400 meter boys finals: Connor Bulgrin finished in eleventh place, Kaleb Seibel in twelfth and Eric Chatham in fifteenth.

400 meter girls finals: Brook Rose finished in third place, Erin Hildebrand in eighth and Kristen Walters in tenth.

800 meter boys finals: Kale Edmonds with an eighth place finish, Carter Kibby in tenth and Matthew Adams in fifteenth.