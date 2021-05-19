Gretna Dragons' district track results

The Gretna boys and girls varsity track teams competed in the A-4 district track meet against six other high schools on Wednesday, May 12, with the boys finishing in first place and the girls in fourth.
Below are the results from the A-4 district meet and they are organized by event, name and place of finish.
100 meter boys finals: Dominic Sedlacek finished in third place and Jared Nicholas, with a personal record, in fourth.
100 meter girls finals: Alayne Heisler was the sole Dragon placer in fifth.
200 meter boys finals: Trevor Marshall placed first, Sedlacek second and Nicholas in third.
200 meter girls finals: Heisler finished third and Leah Heck finished in seventh.
400 meter boys finals: Connor Bulgrin finished in eleventh place, Kaleb Seibel in twelfth and Eric Chatham in fifteenth.
400 meter girls finals: Brook Rose finished in third place, Erin Hildebrand in eighth and Kristen Walters in tenth.
800 meter boys finals: Kale Edmonds with an eighth place finish, Carter Kibby in tenth and Matthew Adams in fifteenth.
800 meter girls finals: Megan Hawley placed seventh at districts while Josie Suing finished fourteenth.
1600 meter boys finals: Colby Erdkamp finished in second, Cade Suing in seventh and Caleb Prince in eighteenth.
1600 meter girls finals: Isabella Bricker landed in third place, Annalise Speer finished in thirteenth and Skylar Udeing right after in fourteenth.
3200 meter boys finals: Suing with another top-ten finish in third, Erdkamp the same with fourth place and Evan Liewer finished in sixth.
3200 meter girls finals: Bailey Stender and Grace Pemberton both placed, Stender in tenth and Pemberton in eleventh.
Due to limited print space there are some event results that have been left out such as shot put, hurdles, etc. The 2021 NSAA Class A state track and field meet is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20.