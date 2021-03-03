Gretna Dragons lose district championship, fall one game short of state tournament berth

The Gretna Dragons girls varsity basketball season is over after losing in the A2 district championship to Millard South on Thursday, Feb 27, by a score of 62-54.

Before falling short on Thursday, Gretna’s opening round matchup against Omaha Westside ended with an overtime win for the Dragons. In what was a low scoring affair, the Dragons were down 13-9 at the half but stormed back in the second half to force OT. Gretna’s defense was too much for the Warriors on Tuesday as they edged out a 36-30 win at home to advance to the A2 district championship.

After such an emotional win against Westside, Gretna traveled to Millard South to face the only Millard team Gretna had not defeated thus far into the season. Heading into the contest, Avery Kallman of Gretna led the team in points per game (11.7), rebounds per game (6.4) and blocks per game (1.1).

The matchup between the No. 1 seeded Patriots and No. 2 seeded Dragons lived up to the hype — a very back and forth game that featured elite scoring and fundamentally sound defense. The Dragons pulled the game within four points with about two minutes remaining in the third quarter but the Patriots are the No. 1 seed for a reason. Millard South continued to hit clutch shots down the stretch and found themselves in the double bonus, using free throws to keep Gretna at bay.

The game ended with a 62-54 final score but the eight point differential doesn’t do the contest any justice, both teams played their hearts out to the final buzzer. Gretna finishes with a 13-10 record on the year and turns to the offseason in preparation for next year.

