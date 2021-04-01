Gretna girl’s soccer defense shows why they're title-hopeful in 2021

Gretna’s women’s varsity soccer team has shown everyone why they’re a pre-season favorite to win it all after going 4-0 to start the 2021 regular season.

The Dragons’ phenomenal success has been driven by their defense as they have yet to give up a single goal to their opponents this year after beating Columbus, Scotus, Millard South and Omaha Bryin by a combined score of 39-0. Their 2021 season began with an 8-0 win over Columbus, followed by a 10-0 win over the Scotus Shamrocks.

Gretna then traveled to face a tough Millard South squad on the Patriots’ pitch but won again with ease. The Dragons propelled themselves to an early 2-0 lead in the first half before running away in the second half and winning 5-0. Sophomore Madelyn White was the Dragons’ shining star as she finished with two goals, London DeFini, Sarah Weber and Ava Makovica also finished with one goal a piece. Senior Rainna Daharsh was in net for the Dragons and earned herself yet another shutout on the year.

Their most recent contest against Omaha Bryan on Friday, March 26, yielded similar results as Gretna seems poised to make a deep postseason push this year. The Dragons made quick work of the Bears on Friday, scoring all 16 goals within the first 40 minutes of the match, calling for an early game decision from the refs.

With their unbeaten record on the line, the lady Dragons will turn their attention to Tuesday, March 30, when they will host a tough 4-1 Papillion-La Vista Monarch team on their home pitch. Gretna will then follow-up with an away game at Bellevue East on Thursday, April 1.

