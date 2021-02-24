Gretna girls basketball team end season winning four of their last six, district tourney ahead

Gretna’s weekend action began and ended with overtime after beating Omaha Westside on Friday, Feb 19, and losing to Lincoln High on Saturday, Feb 20.

The Dragons looked to make it two wins in a row Friday night against the Westside Warriors and that’s exactly what they did after winning 47-40 in overtime. Gretna had an eight-point lead at half but that vanished quickly into the second half. Westside was able to string together a few scoring runs in the second half and forced overtime at 40-40.

However Gretna was able to buckle down when it mattered most, outscoring the Warriors 7-0 in OT for the win. Avery Kallman recorded a double-double behind her game-high 18 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. Grace Huntwork finished Friday night with 10 points and Allison Marshall finished with eight.

Gretna’s season finale on Saturday night was a more humbling contest after the Dragons choked away a seven-point halftime lead to go into overtime against Lincoln High. Despite Gretna featuring eight different scorers on the night, they only managed two points in overtime and would lose the contest 52-50. Kallman had another nice outing with 16 points and eight boards while Huntwork chipped in nine points and four boards.

Kallman and company finish the year with a 12-9 record after winning four of their last six games and shift their focus to the district A-2 tournament bracket where they will face Westside in a rematch on Tuesday, Feb 23.

