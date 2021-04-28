Gretna girls’ domination shows no sight of slowing down

The Gretna girls varsity soccer team continues to roll the competition and will more than likely finish their season with a perfect record with just one game remaining in the regular season after beating Millard West and Omaha Burke.

Last week’s soccer action began with a game against Millard West on Thursday, April 22, and if you’ve watched much Gretna girls soccer you could’ve probably guessed the outcome. This is in no way a slight to other high school squads, it is simply a compliment to the level of play that the Gretna girls bring to each and every match. Gretna earned another shutout on the pitch against the Wildcats and won 6-0. Sarah Weber had herself a hat-trick as she finished with three of the Dragons’ goals.

Their following match against Omaha Burke took place on Saturday, April 24, and once again yielded similar results. Gretna was extremely balanced as always and scored four goals in both the first and second periods for an 8-0 shutout victory. Weber and Chaley French each finished with two goals while teammates Ava Makovicka, Savannah DeFini, London DeFini and Alison Marshall each had one. The different goalkeepers were able to get minutes as the Dragons’ defense didn’t even let Burke fire a single shot on goal.

The Gretna Dragons are one of only three remaining undefeated girls varsity soccer teams — Lincoln Southwest and Norris are the other two. However, Gretna remains the top-ranked team in the state as they boast a 16-0 record. The lady Dragons will enter their last regular season contest as heavy favorites against Elkhorn South on Monday, April 26.

