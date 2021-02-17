Gretna girls drop close one to Papillion over weekend

Gretna’s varsity girls basketball team was on a three-game win streak before hosting and losing 46-35 to the Papillion-LaVista Monarchs on Friday, Feb 12.

Despite sharing the ball extremely well and featuring nine different scorers on the evening, the Dragons defense seemed fatigued as the Monarchs went on a run of three-pointers late in the second quarter to give them a comfortable 21-12 lead over Gretna going into the half.

Gretna’s Avery Kallman followed up her outstanding 28-point performance on Feb 9 by dropping another 11 points and five rebounds against the Monarchs. Sydney Zaboudil also chipped in 8 points and one assist.

The Monarchs, who are now on a three-game win streak of their own, handed the Dragons their first loss of February as Gretna approaches their last two games of the regular season. Their next matchup is on the road against a tough Omaha Westside team on Friday, Feb 19. The Dragons final game of the regular season is the following day at home against Lincoln High on Feb 20.

